Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One-hundred-thirty-one calls for service were handled Thursday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:

01:28 a.m., Officers conducting business checks observed a group of storage units with cut locks. Officers made contact with the owner of the units advising them of the discovery. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

12:48 p.m., A woman came to the Chillicothe Police Department to turn herself in on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.

12:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Fair St. to assist another agency in a child endangerment investigation. The investigation is continuing.

1:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Walnut St. for a 2-vehicle crash. Officers arrived and took a report. Minor damage to both vehicles was reported.

2:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Clay St. for a report of trespassing. A woman was taken into custody for trespassing. She was later released with a citation.

2:59 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Vine St. for a well-being check. Officers made contact with the individual and determine they needed assistance.

4:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 2100 block of Ridgecrest to serve a 96-hour warrant on a person who was taken into custody and later transported for a mental health evaluation.

5:39 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Jackson St. for a report of a domestic assault. When the officers arrived they were told of a possible Parental Kidnapping. Officers located the man in the 500 block of S Washington St and he was arrested on the charge and on a Caldwell County warrant. the child was released to the mother. The man posted bond and was released with citations.