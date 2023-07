Livingston County and five other local counties have reached D-3 or Extreme Drought Conditions according to the USDA Drought Monitor. Livingston County FSA Executive Director Rasha Tate says this makes several assistance programs available to livestock producers.

The first is the Livestock Forage Program

Tate says the LFP program requires some verification.

Another program available is ELAP. Tate will have more on that on Saturday.