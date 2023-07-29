June Unemployment Figures

Unemployment numbers for June continue to rise in most of the local counties compared to the report for May. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 2.6%, up from 2.4% in May
Daviess…………. 2.8%, up from 2.6% in May
Carroll…………… 2.9%, steady from May
Chariton…………. 3.0%, up from 2.5% in May
Caldwell…………. 3.1%, up from 2.8% in May
Sullivan………….. 3.5%, up from 3.3% in May
Grundy………….. 3.6%, up from 3.0% in May
Linn………………. 3.6%, up from 3.2% in May