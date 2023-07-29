June Unemployment Figures

Unemployment numbers for June continue to rise in most of the local counties compared to the report for May. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.6%, up from 2.4% in May

Daviess…………. 2.8%, up from 2.6% in May

Carroll…………… 2.9%, steady from May

Chariton…………. 3.0%, up from 2.5% in May

Caldwell…………. 3.1%, up from 2.8% in May

Sullivan………….. 3.5%, up from 3.3% in May

Grundy………….. 3.6%, up from 3.0% in May

Linn………………. 3.6%, up from 3.2% in May