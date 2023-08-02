Marvin Leonard Dawkins, age 90, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Marvin was born the son of Ray and Jessie (Bench) Dawkins on May 27, 1933, in Livingston County, Missouri. He was a 1953 graduate of Utica High School, Utica, Missouri. Marvin served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 27, 1956, he was united in marriage to Betty Ann Eller in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2023. Marvin worked as a Diesel Mechanic with Riss Transportation, Byers Transportation and Holmes Transportation in Kansas City from 1957 until 1987. He was a member of the Chillicothe Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Teamsters Retiree Club of Kansas City, the NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited. Marvin enjoyed being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, teaching them about hunting and fishing and how to live off the land. He liked fixing things for people and especially loved dancing with his wife, Betty.

Survivors include his son, Damon “Randy” Dawkins and wife Sheri, of Ludlow, Missouri; daughters, Gayle Lynn Dawkins, of Mooresville, Missouri, and Connie Coots and husband Robert, of Mooresville, Missouri; four grandchildren, David Harp and Marilyn, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brooke Harp and Amanda, of Mooresville, Missouri, Brett Dawkins and Becky, of Ludlow, Missouri, and Drew Dawkins and Paige, of Mooresville, Missouri; nine great grandchildren, Kendall, Rayna, Scarlett, Baylee, Ashton, Brentlee, Kooper, Caroline and Lylith; siblings, Ramona Dawkins Pollard, Bonnie Dawkins Walker, Melvin Dawkins and wife Peggy, Gerald Dawkins and wife Wanda, Mercedes Dawkins Hopper and husband Jack, Ray Leslie Dawkins and wife Judy, and Evelyn Dawkins Burkheart and husband Jim; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, his infant daughter, Carol Loraine, two sisters, Iris Batson and Carmen Burgett, and infant sister, Gayle Loraine Dawkins.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Utica Cemetery and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.