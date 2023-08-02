Missouri Highway & Transportation Commission Meets In Chillicothe

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is in Chillicothe today for their regular meeting. The commissioners met privately Tuesday at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. Today’s meeting took place at the Litton Ag Center.

A welcoming address was made by Livingston County Commissioner Ed Douglas.

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission addressed transportation issues for the local area.

One topic was having the equipment available to the MoDOT employees and having the RIGHT equipment available for the job. Others included Environmental assessment requirements on simple replacement jobs and how economic development is connected with transportation.

The commissioners also took time to meet with local MoDOT employees to hear their concerns and receive input on topics discussed at the meeting.