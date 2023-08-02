fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Booked Into Jail

Two recent bookings for Livingston County are reported on the Sheriff’s Department website.

37-year-old Steven Lee Burns was arrested by Hamilton Police on a Violation of Bond Conditions warrant from a charge of alleged delivery of a controlled substance.  His new bond is set at $20,000.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

43-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on two charges, alleged Trespassing and harassment.  She is held at the Harrison County Jail with total bond of $3,250

 

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: