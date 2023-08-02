Booked Into Jail

Two recent bookings for Livingston County are reported on the Sheriff’s Department website.

37-year-old Steven Lee Burns was arrested by Hamilton Police on a Violation of Bond Conditions warrant from a charge of alleged delivery of a controlled substance. His new bond is set at $20,000. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

43-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on two charges, alleged Trespassing and harassment. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with total bond of $3,250