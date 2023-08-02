Minnesota Woman Due In Linn County Court

A Minnesota woman charged in Linn County Court with three counts of alleged forgery and one count of alleged possession of a forging instrument is scheduled to appear in Linn County court Thursday. Thirty-six-year-old Macie N Parrent did not appear at her last scheduled court appearance. The court records also indicate she was not living at her addresses approved by the court. The Court ordered her bond revoked and a warrant was issued for her arrest, with new bond set at $10,000 cash only.

Parrent is scheduled to appear Thursday at 9:30 am in the virtual hearing room.