The Wall That Heals Opens This Afternoon

08-02-23 Wall That Heals

The Wall that Heals arrived in Chillicothe Tuesday with an escort from law enforcement, and the Patriot Guard motorcycle riders. The wall will be set up today at the Chillicothe High School, on the practice football field, adjacent to the student parking area. Susan Floss from the Wall That Heals says the public is welcome beginning at 2:00 this afternoon and visitors to the site will find much more than the replica wall.

She says they will also highlight the list of names of Vietnam Veterans that died in or from the war from the local area.

Tours will be available four times each day.

The site will be open 24 hours a day from 2:00 pm today to 2:00 pm Sunday.