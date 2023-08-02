Chillicothe Police Report For Sunday Through Tuesday

Incidents in Chillicothe investigated by the Chillicothe Police Department since Sunday. There were nearly 250 calls in that period.

Sunday

6:03 AM: Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a subject harassing customers and refusing to leave the business. The person resisted arrest, assaulted officers, and managed to defeat restraint devices multiple times before being taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

11:01 AM: Officers received a call about property damage. A broken window was found in the 600 block of Webster. The owner of the building was informed.

1:15 PM: Officers responded to the 100 block of Clay Street to assist another agency with a hotline report of child endangerment.

2:45 PM: Officers spoke to an individual about potential drug use at a business. The information has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

Monday:

7:15am, Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Keith Street in reference to a report of a burglary and theft. Officers gathered information on the stolen property. The investigation continues.

3:37pm, Officer out in the 700 block of N. Washington Street on a report of theft. Investigation continuing.

6:22pm, Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference disturbance. Determined to be an argument . No report.

6:26pm, Officers out in the 600 block of Elmdale Road on a domestic disturbance. No arrests. 12 hour rule put into effect.

9:53 p.m., a citizen came to the Police Department with questions about a possible reported crime. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

Tuesday:

12:37 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Locust St. and Jackson St. on a tip regarding of a woman with an active warrant. Officers located and took the woman into custody. She was unable to post bond and was later transported to the Harrison County Jail.

12:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. in reference to a theft report.

8:54 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Jameson St. and Cowgill St. in reference to a tree that had fallen and was blocking the roadway.