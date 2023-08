A Storm Water Study to resolve problems in an alley was approved Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the study is for the alley from Clay to Ann Street, between Locust and Washington.

Frampton says the city has explored options in the past and are now asking the engineers to look at the problems.

The cost of the stormwater study by Allgeier Martin for the alley is $10,000.

The Council expects to see the results of the study in about 90 days, with recommendations and a cost estimate.