Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday, including traffic stops, parking complaints, animal control calls, court-ordered fingerprinting, and business checks. Some of the calls include:

12:06 pm, officers responded to a report of a young child operating a battery-powered car in the roadway on Easton Street…..Officers located the child and parent. They advised the child and parent to not use the battery-powered car in the roadway…