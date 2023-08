The opening ceremony for the Wall That Heals will be at 9:00. It is called the Welcome Home Ceremony and the public is encouraged to attend.

Tours of the information exhibit and the wall are available and volunteers are welcome.

The Wall That Heals is located at the Chillicothe High School on the east side of the student parking lot. It is available 24 hours a day through 2:00 pm Sunday.

TAPS is performed each night at 8:45.