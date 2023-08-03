The National Crimes Against Children Conference Will Honor A Local Detective

A Detective with the Chillicothe Police Department will be recognized at the Crimes Against Children Conference, next week in Texas. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples announced Police Detective Whitney Murdock will be presented the ‘Crimes Against Children Conference (CACC) Outstanding Service Award’.

This award is presented in recognition of exceptional service and dedication to improving the lives of abused children and their families. Det. Murdock was nominated by the Chief of Police for Chillicothe and other community members for her compassion, effectiveness, and dedication to the most vulnerable victims.

Chief Maples says “Detective Whitney Murdock does an amazing job for our department, community, and the children. We are proud that she has won this national award. This award is a result of her hard work, dedication, and commitment to this community. We are proud of her and the work she does!”