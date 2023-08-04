Absentee Voting For August Primary

Absentee ballots are available for the August Primary election.
The ballot includes a Livingston County issue to consider a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational Marijuana.
There is a Chillicothe issue to consider a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational Marijuana sold in Chillicothe.
And a tax rate issue for Livingston County voters of the Tri-County School District.
Special Hours will be available Saturday at the Livingston County Courthouse, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The office hours will also be extended Monday until 5:00 pm.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. KCHI will have a list of polling places on Monday.