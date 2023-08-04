The Livingston County Commission will meet with the Historic Preservation Commission and with a local business during their regular meetings next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission Room of the courthouse.

Tuesday, the commissioners will meet at 10:00 am with Kirsten Mouton from the Historic Preservation Commission

Thursday at 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with a representative from a local business.

Other items on the agendas include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.