Accreditation as part of the Main Street America program was earned by Main Street Chillicothe. The Chillicothe program is one of 862 to be named Accredited Main Street America programs and their steadfast dedication to nurturing economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts.

Main Street Chillicothe Director Tomie Walker says accreditation is important.

That can make grants and other programs available that would not be there without the accreditation.