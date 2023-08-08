Livingston County Jail Bookings

Five bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff.

Saturday,

Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 37-year-old Zachariah Ian Shipers of Jameson for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

Sunday,

Deputies booked 50-year-old Trenell Demetrious Beard of Brookfield on a Probation Violation from possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

Chillicothe Police Department booked 29-year-old Kirk Dale Rhinehart of Chillicothe on a Failure to Appear warrant from a charge of alleged expired driver’s license. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond of $150.

Monday:

Deputies booked 39-year-old Shimar Vincil Owens of Chillicothe on a probation violation from a DWI conviction. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.

Troopers in Saline County arrested 41-year-old Amanda Lee Burns of Sedalia on a Probation Violation warrant for Driving While Revoked. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.