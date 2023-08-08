Recreational Marijuana Sales Tax Approved

The 3% sales tax on the sale of Recreational Marijuana was approved by voters in Livingston County and in Chillicothe. Just over 7.5% of Livingston County voters cast a ballot in the Primary Election.

In the Livingston County sales tax issue, the vote was 606 yes to 92 no

For Chillicothe’s sales tax issue, the vote was 377 yes to 63 no

There was a small area of Livingston County that is also part of the Tri-County R-VII School District. The district has a tax levy extension on the ballot, the Livingston County part of the vote was 13 yes to 5 no.