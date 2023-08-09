fbpx
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.  Some of the calls include traffic stops, business checks and follow-up investigations.

7:40 am, Officers assisting Emergency Services at Rosewood Lane and Woodrow Avenue.  The rider on a scooter lost control of and was injured.  The person was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

5:49 pm, Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of W. Business 36. One person was arrested for assault, processed, cited, and released.

7:59 pm, A subject came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a runaway juvenile…The juvenile was located by Officers a short time later and released to a relative….

11:02 pm, Officers responded to Danner Park for a girl having a medical issue. She was transported by her parents to the Hedrick Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

 

