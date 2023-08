A Spickard man had serious injuries after he was ejected from his motorcycle on Route B in Grundy County Tuesday night. State Troopers report 56-year-old Richard G Tharp was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, at about 9:00 pm Tharp was westbound on Route B and struck an animal in the roadway.. he was not wearing a helmet.

Like this: Like Loading...