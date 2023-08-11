Chillicothe City Council Meets Monday

An officer recognition, bids, and a cooperative enforcement agreement are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The meeting will start with a presentation by Mayor Theresa Kelly on a recent national award presented to the officer.

Bids will be considered for the purchase of equipment and decals to outfit the K9 Vehicle and a bid for the conversion of two tennis courts to pickleball.

The council will consider an ordinance for the installation of stop signs on Hornet Road

Code Enforcement will lead a discussion on parking at 601 Webster Street