Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report.

Thursday at 6:45 pm, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 56-year-old Artiamissie S Johnston of Bethany for alleged DWI and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. She was processed and released.

At about 1:10 am in Dekalb County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Austin L Fulton of St Joseph for alleged DWI and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.