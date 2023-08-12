An Autism Resource Fair will be held in Chillicothe on October 5 th .

The event is hosted by the Livingston County Health Center and

the Chillicothe R-II School District from 4:30-6:30 pm at the

Calvary Baptist Family Life Center.

The Autism Resource Fair is free and will be filled with booths by

organizations that can help answer questions about their

resources and how they can benefit and support a child before,

during, and after an Autism Spectrum Diagnosis.

Families will also be treated to giveaways & a light meal of hot

dogs, chips & drinks.

If you would like more information, contact Lori Murray at 660-

646-5506, at the Health Center.