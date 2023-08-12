A Boater Safety Course will be offered August 19 th in St. Joseph.
Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who
operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating
safety education card. This includes personal watercraft
operators.
This course will be offered August 19 th from 8 a. to 4 pm, at Troop
H Headquarters, 3525 North Belt Highway, in St. Joseph,
Missouri. There will be a break for lunch, but lunch will not be
provided. This program is free, but registration is required.
Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to
order a boater safety certification card for $15. The boater safety
certification card does not expire and does not need to be
renewed.
For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a
complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you
may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website
https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses. Troop H
Headquarters contact number is (816) 387-2345.