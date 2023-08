A 9-year-old Independence boy was run over by a trailer pulled by a golf cart on private property. State Troopers report the incident occurred in Triplett, Wednesday at about 9:20 am. According to the report, the golf cart was driven by 56-year-old Gail A Buchanan of Independence and was pulling a trailer. A 9-year-old boy fell off the golf cart and was run over by the trailer. The child was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

