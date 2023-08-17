Eileen (McCollum) Miller 97, of Chillicothe passed away at Indian Hills Stonebridge Community under the care of her family. She was born June 21, 1926 in New York City, New York to Joseph V. McCollum and Anne E. Skinner McCollum. She attended Livingston County rural schools.

Eileen married Ray Miller on November 10, 1943 in Chillicothe. She loved to read, crossword puzzles, making Afghans, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter Betty Peterson of Chillicothe, a son Nolan Miller and wife Roxann of Chillicothe. Eight grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and seventeen great great grandchildren

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, two sons Fred Earl (Buddy) Miller and Joseph Miller and a brother Alfred McCollum and a son in law Garry Peterson.

Memorials maybe made to Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Funeral service for Eileen will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home.