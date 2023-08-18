Second Harvest Community Food Bank – Childhood Hunger Summits

Second Harvest Community Food Bank is working to update the organization’s strategic plan. The first objective in the process is to listen, and to invite you and others from inside or outside of your organization to attend Childhood Hunger Summits.

Kasi Norris from Second Harvest says the Childhood Hunger Summits are a way of gathering feedback.

Second Harvest is also looking at ways to include families with children with lived experience of hunger who have utilized services that Second Harvest and other organizations provide. The intention is to offer incentives for families in need to help them attend these events by way of gas cards and grocery store gift cards.

Locally, a Childhood Hunger Summit will be held on September 20th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Access II in Gallatin. The event is free and will include a meal and program. For more information or to RSVP, contact Kasi Norris at 816-364-3663 or email knorris@shcfb.org.