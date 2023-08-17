Hall Sentencing Friday In Clinton County

The sentencing hearing for 43-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the deaths of two Chillicothe residents in 2002 is Friday at 9:00 am in Clinton County Circuit Court. Hall will be sentenced on 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st degree and one count of Attempt Assault in the 2nd degree.

Hall had been charged in the 2002 deaths of 37-year-old David Wesley Harper and 75-year-old Fern Franco, patients at the Hospital in Chillicothe, where she was employed at the time.

In April, Hall plead guilty to 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st degree and one count of Attempt Assault in the 2nd degree and the prosecuting attorney agreed to drop all other charges in other courts.

There was no recommendation on the sentencing of Hall, but under the plea, the sentences would be served consecutively, and consecutive to any other sentences. She remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail.