Northwest Missouri Drought Condition Continue To Improve

Significant improvement continues for Northwest Missouri in drought conditions over the past week. The Missouri Drought Monitor released Thursday shows only two of the local counties (Chariton and a portion of Sullivan) with Severe Drought and the remainder of Northwest Missouri with moderate drought, abnormally dry, or no drought.

72.29% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, down from 91.09% last week

52.11% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, down from 62.51% last week.

20.17% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, down from 32.90% last week

5.13% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought. That is down from 8.77% last week.

27.71% of the state has No Drought, up from 8.91% last week.