Wilma Jean Estes

Willa Jean Estes, age 95, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on August 21, 2023, at StoneBridge Senior Living, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Willa was born the daughter of Earl B. and Beulah (Cooper) McCracken on October 12, 1927, in Livingston County, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She attended one year of nursing training in Trenton, Missouri.

Willa was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, and the American Nurses Association. She worked as a nurse at Chillicothe Hospital. She enjoyed sewing.

Willa is survived by one son, Jerry Scott and his wife, Pam, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and several cousins. Willa is preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Garry Scott.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Blue Mound, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Prayer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.