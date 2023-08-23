Booked Into Jail

Two bookings of detainees for Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Tuesday.

At about 10:56 am, 46-year-old Kristan Wayne Tompkins was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold. He is held with no bond allowed.

At about 2:00 pm, Livingston County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Blaze Morgan Hussey of Chillicothe on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.