Chillicothe Hornets Football Falls in Season Opener to Marshall

The Chillicothe Hornets lost at Marshall in Week 1 of the High School Football season 19-13.

The Hornets were attempting to mount a dramatic comeback but ran out of time as quarterback Cayden Larson’s pass fell incomplete, short of the end zone as time expired, earning the Marshall Owls the victory in their home opener.

For Larson, it was his first varsity game playing quarterback and it started out tremendously well for him and the Hornets as he completed his first pass attempt of the game to running back Lane Nickell for 80 yards. The longest play of the game set up a 5 yard rushing touchdown for Jack Marshall to allow the Hornets to strike first, leading 7-0.

Marshall would answer right back though, as quarterback Chase Thompson connected with running back Jaxson Case to convert a crucial 4th down. Case then capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7.

In the 2nd quarter, Chillicothe re-took the lead when Javon Kille found pay-dirt, but Case and the Marshall Owls didn’t trail for long as the senior scored his 2nd touchdown of the half on a 56 yard run.

Larson intercepted Owls quarterback Thompson just before halftime and things were square at the break 13-13.

In the 3rd quarter, Case scored his 3rd rushing touchdown for Marshall on a 4th and goal from the 2 which put the Owls ahead for the first time in the contest 19-13.

Late in the 4th quarter, Marshall was back in possession of the ball inside the red zone looking to add to their lead or run out the clock when the defense for the Hornets forced and recovered a fumble, giving the team one more chance. Inside the final minute of the game, backed up at their own 5 yard line, Chillicothe made consecutive stunning plays to advance the ball downfield. First, Larson escaped pressure, scrambled out of the pocket and delivered a strike to Kille for a 26 yard gain. Then the following play, Larson dropped back deep, launching a pass across the field to Grant Leamer that resulted in a 53 yard catch and run. With under 30 seconds to play, and forced to use their final timeout, the Hornets lined up 15 yards away from the end zone looking to tie or take the lead. However, the Marshall defense made the play, sacking Larson. The sack took valuable time off the clock and pushed the offense back further away from the end zone allowing just one final play for Chillicothe which proved to be unsuccessful.

The Chillicothe Hornets are now 0-1 on the season as they will look to even the record next Friday in the first home game of the season against Kirksville (1-0).