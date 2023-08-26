Arthur “Art” Haynes, Jr.

Arthur Haynes, Jr., age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his residence.

Art was born the son of Arthur Sr. and Nora (Gillispie) Haynes on March 17, 1935, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was married to Mary Louise Conway, on July 6, 1957, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marines from 1953 until 1956. He owned and operated Chillicothe Wholesale Plumbing Supply from 1962 until his retirement in 1997. Art was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25. Art enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time at his cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Haynes of the home; four children, Julie Kline and husband Fritz of Chillicothe, Missouri, Bill Haynes and wife Dianna of Chillicothe, Missouri, Michael Haynes and wife Jeannie of Kansas City, Missouri, Jennifer Gunderson and husband Larry of O’Fallon, Missouri; one son-in-law, Randy Price; fourteen grandchildren, Brian Cooper of Wheeling, Missouri, Mitchell Cooper (Katie) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Major Christopher Cooper (Sheridan) of Wichita, Kansas, Melissa (Cooper) Pepper (Charlie) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Benjamin Price (Susan) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Taylor (Haynes) Stoeckle (Jonathon) of Liberty, Missouri, Jacob Haynes (Tara) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Caden Haynes of Denver, Colorado, Jack Haynes (Sarah) of Kansas City, Kansas, Grace Haynes of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Hannah Haynes (Griffen) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Bailey, Connor, and Liam Gunderson all of O’Fallon, Missouri; twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Janet Price.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Church and/or Bishop Hogan Memorial School, or a memorial mass card, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.