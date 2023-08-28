July Unemployment Figures For The Area Counties

Two local counties showed a drop in unemployment in July, while most of the area counties saw figures continue to rise compared to the report for June. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.4%, down from 2.6% in June

Daviess…………. 3.2%, up from 2.8% in June

Carroll…………… 3.2%, up from 2.9% in June

Chariton…………. 3.2%, steady from June

Caldwell…………. 3.3%, up from 3.1% in June

Sullivan………….. 3.3%, down from 3.5% in June

Grundy………….. 3.7%, up from 3.6% in June

Linn………………. 4.7%, up from 3.6% in June

The State of Missouri is at 3.4%, up from 3.3% in June. The US unemployment figure is 3.8%, steady from June