July Unemployment Figures For The Area Counties

Two local counties showed a drop in unemployment in July, while most of the area counties saw figures continue to rise compared to the report for June. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Livingston………. 2.4%, down from 2.6% in June
Daviess…………. 3.2%, up from 2.8% in June
Carroll…………… 3.2%, up from 2.9% in June
Chariton…………. 3.2%, steady from June
Caldwell…………. 3.3%, up from 3.1% in June
Sullivan………….. 3.3%, down from 3.5% in June
Grundy………….. 3.7%, up from 3.6% in June
Linn………………. 4.7%, up from 3.6% in June
The State of Missouri is at 3.4%, up from 3.3% in June. The US unemployment figure is 3.8%, steady from June