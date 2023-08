The Chillicothe City Council approved the 2023 tax rate for personal property and real estate. City Auditor Allison Jefferies says the tax rate is based on the assessed valuation provided by the county.

The proposed tax rate presented to the council includes .6852 per $100 valuation for the general fund and .1927 per $100 valuation for the park fund.

There were no comments from the public on the proposed rate. The City Council approved the tax rate with a vote of 4-0.