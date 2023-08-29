Dove Hunters Urged To Be Aware Of Regulations

Those planning to hunt doves during the upcoming season are reminded there are Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) areas managed specifically for dove hunting that require hunters to use nontoxic shot. Missouri’s dove season starts Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29. Hunters are urged to check regulations for the conservation area where they plan to hunt before going afield.

The northwest region has conservation areas with fields managed for doves, including sunflower fields. Some MDC public use areas require nontoxic shot for dove hunting only, where the use or possession of lead shot is prohibited.

In addition, MDC has public use areas that require nontoxic shot for all hunting activities with shotguns. A complete list of the 26 MDC areas that require nontoxic shot for dove hunting and the 46 MDC areas that require nontoxic shot for all types of hunting with shotguns can be found in MDC’s “Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2023-2024” booklet.

This publication is available at most MDC offices and places that sell hunting permits. The booklet can also be found online at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/migratory-bird-waterfowl-hunting-digest