Jack Harvey Rist, age 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at his residence.

Jack was born the son of James Harvey and Mae Jane (Russell) Rist on November 27, 1926, in Connesville, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the United States Navy in April of 1944, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He served during WWII on the USS Nelson, USS Woolsey, and USS Compton, working in the fire room on the boiler system. He was discharged in October of 1947. Jack was united in marriage to Mildred Jean McNally on September 12, 1948. She preceded him in death on April 28, 1971. He was then united in marriage to Gwendolyn (Huggins) Cobb on January 14, 1972. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2003. Jack was a member of the Soul’s Harbor Church of God, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post 25, the Campers Club, and the CB Club. Jack enjoyed leatherworking, woodworking, and duck hunting. He loved camping and traveling.

Survivors include two daughters, Ethel “Cookie” Huckaby of Chillicothe, Missouri, Rose Burke, and husband, Bruce of Utica, Missouri; one son, Billy Jack Rist and Lori Hopper of Chillicothe, Missouri; three step children, Bill Cobb, and wife, Theresa of Kansas City, Missouri, Joyce Constant, and husband, Gary of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Kathy Gardner, and husband, Ron of Memphis, Missouri. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, David Hibler (Dustin), Stephanie Ballard (Danny), Jo Ann Parrick (Jerry), Donna Klingenberg (Ryan), Elizabeth Sykes (Kevin), Annie Carr (Alan), Jason Carr, Skyler Kline (Amanda), Amber Grooms (Michael), Christy Adams (Robert), Billy Rist (Amber), Cindy Rist (David); eight step grandchildren, Michael Sampsel, Aaron Baker, Adam Baker, Amy Baginski (Denny), Brian Cobb, JW Constant (Courtney), Kyle Constant (Emily), Jena Eskew (David); forty great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; his significant other, Sarah Elizabeth Howe, of the home; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mildred Jean (McNally) Rist; his second wife, Gwendolyn (Huggins) Cobb Rist; one daughter, Debra Johnson; two sons-in-law, Butch Johnson and Gary Huckaby; one great-great grandson, Kase Roberts; and one sister, Betty Jean McNally.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 1, 2023, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.