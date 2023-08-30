Three Crashes Lead To Arrest – Chillicothe Police

One hundred six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.

Chillicothe police responded to two reports of leaving the scene of a crash before locating the driver at a third crash and arresting the driver. The first crash was at about 7:25 am at Clay and Walnut, where he struck a stop sign. The second crash was at 7:40 am when the driver struck a fence in the 1500 block of Morningside Drive and drove through the yard. A short time later, the officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Turner and Alexander. No injuries were reported. The driver was arrested, cited, and released with a court date.

9:45 am, officers responded to the 1700 block of Webster, on a report of theft from a vehicle.

5:00 pm, officers arrested a man in the 300 block of Mansur on a warrant. He posted bond and was released.

9:00 pm. officers were called to the 800 block of Business 36 for an intoxicated driver. They located the driver and found the person’s driver’s license was revoked. He was arrested, cited, and released.