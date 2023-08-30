Planning & Zoning And Board of Adjustments

Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustments met Tuesday at City Hall.

The Board of Adjustments meets at 5:30 pm for a public hearing to consider a variance requested by Lin Thieme and Amy Sisson. The variance is to build a 30×50 building at 2100 Litton Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6:00 pm for a public hearing to consider a Conditional Use Permit for a 30×50 equipment storage shed at Edgewood Cemetery.

Also on the agenda are selecting a new secretary, a request from the Catholic Church to be considered a historic landmark, and a request to consider 400 Third Street as a historic landmark