Court Appearances In Linn and Livingston County

Court appearances are scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th in both Linn and Livingston County.

Disposition hearings are Tuesday for 53-year-old Russell Alan Pirkey of Brookfield. The hearings will be held in Linn County Circuit Court at 9:00 am, on charges that include three counts of alleged statutory sodomy, and one count each of alleged, Sexual Abuse, harassment, and assault.

In Livingston County, 29-year-old Rachel Marie Jones will appear in Livingston County Associate Court on charges of alleged abuse or neglect of a child – serious emotional or physical injury, and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. The court appearance is for a bond hearing.