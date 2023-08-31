Hornets Soccer Knocked Off By Defending State Champs

The Chillicothe boys soccer team lost to Marshall 8-0 Thursday night. The Owls started the scoring early in the 6th minute of the game when Santiago Rodriguez crossed a ball in the box to Joshua Sandoval who put it into the goal. Marshall continued scoring to the tune of 8 goals in the match, goals came from Sandoval, Danis Alvarez, Jonathan Quintana (2), Julio Juarez, Ivan Argueta, Santiago Rodriguez, and Oduver Alvarez with assists from Santiago Rodriguez, Julio Juarez (4), and Brian Garcia.

Chillicothe’s closest chance to scoring came with a minute to go in the first half, Jonathan Sanchez played a ball through to his teammate Jacob Adams who ran onto it and fired a shot over the head of goalkeeper Jeffrey Moreno, the shot smashed the underside of the crossbar, went straight down into the grass and then back into the field of play. Sanchez tried to re-direct the ball into the goal but his momentum took the ball wide of the post. Defensively, the Hornets faced a tall task slowing down Marshall’s high powered offense, however James Matthew finished the game with nine saves.

Marshall opens the season 1-0, they went 24-2-1 last year which culminated in a state title. Chillicothe falls to 1-1 on the year and will be back in action at home Tuesday night against Lafayette (St. Joseph).