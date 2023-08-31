August Ends With Stable Drought Conditions

The final Drought Monitor report for the month of August shows drought conditions for Northwest Missouri are nearly the same as last week.

The Missouri Drought Monitor released today (Thursday) still shows only two of the local counties (Chariton and a portion of Sullivan) with Severe Drought and the remainder of Northwest Missouri with moderate drought, abnormally dry, or no drought.

The statewide graph shows…

71.81% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, down from 72.33% last week

52.87% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, unchanged from last week.

17.90% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, down from 20.17% last week.

5.13% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought, unchanged from last week.

28.19% of the state has No Drought, up from 27.67% last week.