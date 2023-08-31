The 47th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins Friday evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm.

Morning flights will be Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 7:15 am from the launch site on Route FF, west of Brookfield.

Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. Gates open at 4:00 and there is a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.

Sunday is another morning flight and the evening flight at the launch site at 6:00 pm and another night glow around 7:30.