MDC Native Grasslands Program

Native Grasslands will be celebrated as part of a free Prairie Day event on September 9th at the Dunn Ranch and Pawnee Prairie near Eagleville. The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages visitors to tour exhibits and display tables, take wildflower walks, and ride on a wagon to see bison grazing on the prairie in Harrison County. This event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the Loess Hills and Osage Trails Missouri Master Naturalists.

Dillon Freiburger, MDC natural history biologist says “Prairie days is an excellent opportunity to view these species and hear stories about them from experts.”

Activities will include a guided birding hike will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. at MDC’s Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area northwest of Dunn Ranch. Exhibits, displays, and departure points for hikes and the bison tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TNC’s shelter across from the ranch headquarters. This program is open to all ages.