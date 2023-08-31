Garden Planning With Native Plants

Often gardening is about location… too much sun, or not enough, morning sun versus afternoon… well-draining soil or something that will hold moisture. There are many factors to consider even when considering native plants. The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free VIRTUAL program on “Native Plants: Garden Planning.” This online program will be September 15th from 3:30-4:30 pm. This will be put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194472

MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will have tips on how to choose the right plants for the right locations. While the program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. You will be asked to provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.