Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred thirteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

2:53 PM Officers began a burglary investigation in the 1200 block of Keith. The report states a padlock had been removed from a camper and the camper was locked from the inside. Officers arrested the burglar, who was found to be a woman wanted on a probation violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to Harrison Co detention center.

3:02 PM Officers made a traffic stop in the area of Directory and Dickinson that resulted in the arrest of a woman for felony possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

07:24 PM Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Jefferson, resulting in the arrest of a woman for domestic assault.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.