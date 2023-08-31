Two Livingston County Bookings

Two bookings into area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

At 1:00 pm, Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 41-year-old Jeneva Carol Sanders of Chillicothe on a probation violation from a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

At about 3:00 pm, Deputies arrested and booked 53-year-old Jerry Dale Parrack of Chillicothe for alleged assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and property damage. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only