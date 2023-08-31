Labor Day Travel – Troopers Say Think Safety

Labor Day is the final big travel holiday for the summer. Many families will gather for events or just to take a mini vacation. The Missouri Highway Patrol reminds anyone who will be on the road to think safety.

Last year, the Highway Patrol reported seven people died in nearly 400 crashes over the Labor Day Holiday.

The Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort), focusing on speed, inattention, and impaired driving – they are leading causes of traffic crashes. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways and waterways. Troopers on the roadways will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol’s Emergency Report Line (800) 525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency.