Billie Norma (Savage) Fair, age 98, died peacefully at her home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on August 30, 2023.

Billie was born September 18, 1924, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Edward Barlow Savage and Grace Gosnell Savage. She was married to William Leonard Fair on June 13, 1948, at the First Christian Church in Chillicothe.

Billie was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, attended the Chillicothe Business School and graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a degree in education. She was in the Women’s Army Corps Medical Division from March 1945 to October 1946 and was stationed at O’Reilly General Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, until the end of the War. In 1953 after her husband finished medical school, Billie and Leonard returned to Chillicothe with three children (soon to be four) to practice medicine and to build a life in a community they valued so much.

Billie was on the first board of directors of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council (1964). She was a founding member of the Chillicothe Education Foundation (1992). In 1970, she became the first woman to serve on the Chillicothe R-2 School District Board of Education.

After her husband’s retirement Billie and Leonard became involved in many community causes. They tutored children, worked with Operation Help and helped organize The Grand River Audubon Chapter. They also traveled, took many walks and watched birds together.

Her husband preceded her in death in 2018, along with one son, Michael Leonard Fair, one son-in-law, Jerome J. Caricchio, and one daughter-in-law, Ginnie Gardner. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Fair of Chillicothe; son, Steven Fair of Columbia; daughter, Lynn Fair and husband Frank Fillo of Huntsville; granddaughter Adrienne Fair and husband Blaise Bourdais of San Francisco; grandson, Clayton Fair & wife Kerri of St. Louis; her brother-in-law, Paul Fair and wife Etta of New Iberia and four great grandchildren. In addition, nieces, nephews, and many friends and neighbors will cherish her memory.

Following Billie’s wishes a private graveside service will be held. At a later date this fall the community will be invited to a musical celebration in her memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Fair Instrumental Music Scholarship and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. The scholarship was created to encourage and support a lifelong love of music in students. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.