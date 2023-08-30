Hornets Soccer With A Resounding Victory To Start Season

The boys soccer team earned a win in their first game of the season as Chillicothe found the back of the net four times against Cameron Tuesday night while holding their opponent scoreless. Both Jonathan Sanchez and Jacob Adams scored a goal in each half. Sanchez got the scoring started in the 8th minute of the game off a corner kick from Bradley Ferguson. Josh Adams assisted Jacob Adams on both his goals and along with the two goals Jacob Adams also added an assist in the 2nd half of the 4-0 victory for Chillicothe.

Coach Cunningham’s comments on Tuesday nights game, “I thought our guys competed really well tonight against a much improved Cameron team. We played a much better second half, and it was encouraging to watch our guys get better as the match progressed. I hope that it is a theme for this season, that we continue to get better each time we play. Jacob Adams and Jonathan Sanchez worked well tonight at the forward positions with support from Jadon Collins and Josh Adams. Our defense was solid, led by Tyler Stephens and Bradley Ferguson and James Mathew was very impressive in goal earning the shutout.”

James Matthew finished the night with 16 saves as goalkeeper.

The 1-0 Chillicothe Hornets next face defending Class 2 State Champions, the Marshall Owls on the road Thursday night. KCHI will bring you live coverage of that game with kickoff at 5 PM.